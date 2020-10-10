Man killed, wife seriously injured in NJ fire: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NUTLEY, N.J. — A man was killed and his wife was seriously injured in a fire that took place in Northern New Jersey Saturday evening, according to Essex County officials.

The fire happened at a single-family in the Essex County town of Nutley at about 6 p.m.

Joseph Collar, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later.

His wife, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to Clara Maas Medical Center in serous condition, authorities said.

Officials said the cause and origin of the blaze are under investigation, but the preliminary investigation indicates heavy fire damage in the garage.

Associated Press contributed to this report.