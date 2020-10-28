1 dead in Newark shooting: police

NEWARK — One person is dead in a shooting in Newark Wednesday evening, city officials confirmed.

The shooting occurred at what the city’s public safety director termed a gathering on South 6th Street.

“It appears this is not a random act,” said Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose. “We continue to struggle like many other major cities with multiple victims being shot in gatherings.”

A city spokesperson added that the incident is being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

