1 dead, firefighter injured in Newark fire: officials

NEWARK — A man is dead after a two-alarm fire in Newark on Friday evening.

The Newark Fire Department responded to Hedden Trerrace at 8:40 p.m. Officials located an unresponsive adult man just beyond the front door. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another adult man who was rescued from the building’s roof and a firefighter who suffered an ankle injury are being evaluated by EMS.

The fire was considered under control at 9:06 p.m.

Arson detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.