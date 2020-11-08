1 dead, 2 firefighters injured in NJ blaze; 47 displaced

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PATERSON, N.J. — One person was killed and several dozen people displaced following a fire in New Jersey in which two firefighters were also injured, authorities said Sunday.

Firefighters called to a Paterson street at about 10 a.m. Sunday found two wood-frame buildings engulfed in flames, and the blaze spread to three other buildings, NorthJersey.com reported.

Chief Brian McDermott said a person reported missing was later found dead in the wreckage of one of the burned buildings. That person’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Officials said a captain and a firefighter were treated for burn injuries at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston and then released.

