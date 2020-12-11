1 dead, 1 injured in Thursday Jersey City shooting, prosecutor’s office says

A blurred police car in the background behind crime scene tape.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — On the anniversary of the deadly terror attack at a Jersey City Jewish deli, one person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting just blocks away Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The shooting Thursday happened at MLK Drive and Myrtle Avenue at about 4:15 p.m., officials said.

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed. A second man sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities gave no indication that Thursday’s shooting was at all related to the 2019 shooting, which was commemorated earlier in the day.

Jersey City paused earlier in the day to mark the one-year anniversary of the hate-fueled attack that killed a police detective and three people in a Jewish market last year.

A ceremony was held Thursday morning honoring Jersey City Det. Joseph Seals at the cemetery where he was shot and killed on Dec. 10, 2019, during a chance meeting with assailants David Anderson and Francine Graham.

The pair then then drove to the kosher market in the city’s Greenville section where they fatally shot three people.

The victims were 33-year-old store owner Mindy Ferencz, her 49-year-old employee Douglas Miguel Rodriguez and 24-year-old customer Moshe Deutsch. Both attackers were killed by police amid the 2019 anti-Semitic attack.

The market was about four blocks away from the site of Thursday’s deadly shooting.