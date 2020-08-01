1 dead, 1 injured in NJ shooting: prosecutor

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FREEHOLD, N.J. — One man is dead and another is injured in a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in the Monmouth County borough of Freehold, according to the county prosecutor.

Local authorities were called to the scene on Jackson Street at 1:04 a.m. They found two male victims on site, one dead and one injured. The injured victim is in a local hospital in “serious but stable” condition.

No arrests have been made. The police and county prosecutor’s investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ community donates blood to help young boy with cancer

Vaccine freebies: NY, NJ rolls out incentives to get more vaccinated

World's largest container ship hits East Coast as ports see surge

NJ loosens restrictions, offers vaccine freebies

Small Business Spotlight: Whymzical Wijabz

Facebook message on 'rape' renews woman's fight for justice

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss