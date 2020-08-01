1 dead, 1 injured in NJ shooting: prosecutor

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FREEHOLD, N.J. — One man is dead and another is injured in a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in the Monmouth County borough of Freehold, according to the county prosecutor.

Local authorities were called to the scene on Jackson Street at 1:04 a.m. They found two male victims on site, one dead and one injured. The injured victim is in a local hospital in “serious but stable” condition.

No arrests have been made. The police and county prosecutor’s investigation is ongoing.

