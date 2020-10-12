New fare payment system OMNY marks another milestone

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The MetroCard is a classic in New York City, but the “taps” are starting to add up on subways and buses.

The new tap-and-go payment system called ONMY, which stands for One Metro New York, is now on all buses on Staten Island, and in Manhattan and the Bronx.

Stations along the F and G in central Brooklyn are on line now, with more to be added by the end of a October, all the way to Coney Island.

Subway ridership hit 1.8 million riders two days in a row last week, growing since it hit a low point due to the pandemic. That’s still down 65%, but the number of swipes and taps have been increasing.

Author John Morris has just published a new book about the subway.

“It’s so much faster, and on the bus, it will make a big difference,” he said.

“Subway: The Curiosities, Secrets and Unofficial History of the New York City Transit System” offers an illustrated look at the people and circumstances that helped create it.

“The biggest surprise to me was all the characters involved in creating the subway,” he said.

He includes a chapter that addressed technology and fare payment. Morris offers a reminder that tokens were in use through the early 2000s.

ONNY will continue to be installed this year. The goal is for the new system to be in all stations and buses by the end of the year.

Monthly and weekly unlimited cards, along with a new card to load up and tap, will come in 2021.