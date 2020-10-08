New doc brings new meaning to Shakespeare in ‘love letter to New York’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MANHATTAN — It’s “As You Like It” in a way that the documentary makers of “Under The Greenwood Tree” think you will really love.

Real New Yorkers, from across the five boroughs, singing and dancing and, yes, acting, along with a professional cast that takes the Shakespeare comedy and makes it feel timely and real.

“It’s what makes New York New York,” Laurie Woolery, the director of the documentary “Under The Greenwood Tree” told PIX11 News. “The true spirit of being a human being: we come together to celebrate, to honor and support. That’s the evolution of this documentary — a love letter to New York,” she added.

The original community based production of “As You Like It,” with 200 New Yorkers, started at the Public Theater in 2017 and was set to be remounted as part of the 2020 Free Shakespeare in the Park season.

But those plans, like so many others, were halted by the COVID-19 pandemic; so the creators came up with an alternative.

“Our whole Public Works ensemble is incredibly inclusive,” Shaina Taub, composer, performer and co-adapter of the documentary saud. “We have all backgrounds and beliefs. Our whole lens was ‘how can we take this old classic play and make it resonate for our community and make it about them,’” she added.

The team began working on the Shakespeare play to make it into a 90 minute single act musical right before the 2016 election.

The presidential election gave it new meaning, with the hot topics of LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, immigration rights.

And now, four years later, with this new documentary streaming on All Arts and the Public Theater’s website, what Shakespeare wrote in 1599 seems even more meaningful today.