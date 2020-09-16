New City Council bill would decriminalize jaywalking

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — New Yorkers do a lot of waking — and likely a lot of jaywalking.

But the criminal offense could could be disappearing.

The official language of a city council bill introduced Wednesday would permit pedestrians to legally cross a roadway outside of a marked or unmarked crosswalk as long as pedestrians yield to vehicle traffic.

It also would remove civil and criminal penalties for jaywalking.

NYC Councilmember Costa Constantinides represents Astoria, Queens.

He said people still need to look both ways, but if there aren’t any cars coming, they should be able to cross the street without worrying about tickets.

Less than 400 violations for crossing against traffic signals were written during a nine month period in 2019.

A study of city data by Streetsblog, which reports on mobility, found nearly 90% of summonses for the violation went to people of color.

“That is a staggering stat, and it is showing the disproportional enforcement in the city,” the councilmember said.

Pedestrians and drivers along 116th Street in Harlem said everyone has to be on the lookout.

“You want to check because cars go through red lights,” said Alexandra as she was out for a walk.

Earlier this year, Mayor Bill de Blasio was questioned about the data at an education event. He called for its review.

“I want to see it addressed. And this is a nonstop effort to ensure that policing is fair across all communities,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that there isn’t a place for a jaywalking ticket in this world. We’ve got to figure out with real challenges with busier and busier streets how we use enforcement for everyone the right way, but it has to be fair. So, I think that the Council is trying to ensure that that’s fair. I commend them and we’ll work with them.”

Less than one jaywalking summons is issued per day by the NYPD, a spokeswoman said. Police have discretion when it comes to tickets.

“Officers enforce jaywalking if a specific condition exists, at that moment, that would require that enforcement action without consideration of race or ethnicity,” the spokeswoman said. “The department is committed to Vision Zero and keeping our streets safe for all New Yorkers.”

Next, the bill will have a hearing before the council transportation committee.