New book reveals art hiding in New York

NEW YORK — Walking around the city is a learning experience.

Two life-long friends have written a book about their travels and discoveries on the streets of Manhattan.

Lori Zimmer started writing and walking about a decade ago after loosing her job.

“I never had the time. Now I was taking note,” Zimmer said.

“Art Hiding in New York” was born when she visited Maria Krasinski, who illustrated the book. It was an artistic choice to use drawing instead of photographs.

“It’s a little more playful and fun. Illustrations brought it to life,” Krasinski said.

Click here to read about and purchase the book. The chapters feature undiscovered places and tell the stories of some public art.