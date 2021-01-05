New bill, supported by Exonerated 5, would outlaw deceptive interrogation practices

NEW YORK — A new bill, coupled with an op-ed written by New Yorkers who have lived the story themselves, would outlaw deceptive interrogation practices by law enforcement officials in New York state.

This week’s op-ed in the New York Times was a painful flashback written by the Exonerated Five, first convicted in the Central Park jogger case — and then exonerated after several years.

It was brutal and deceptive interrogations that led to coerced confessions of the then-teenagers, despite a lack of physical evidence.

Each of the men have thrown their support behind a bill sponsored in Albany by State Sen. Zellnor Myrie that would ban deceptive interrogation techniques in New York state. The message: you can’t lie to the government under oath, but at the moment, law enforcement can lie to you.

Myrie’s bill would make it illegal for law enforcement officials to lie to individuals accused of crimes during interrogations, and would prevent any evidence coming from that interrogation from being entered into evidence.