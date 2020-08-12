New app allows NYC renters to rate landlords and apartment buildings

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Are you a New York City renter on the move? Well now there’s a new app that can help alleviate some of the stress of finding your next home.

Co-founder and CEO of Openigloo, Allia Mohamed, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to explain how this new app can provide tenants with the information they need to make confident housing decisions.