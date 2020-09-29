Neighbors rally around neon signs in NYC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Neon signs have lit up the city for decades.

They are a beacon of businesses but many are going dark because of the pandemic.

James and Karla Murray have documented the changing and disappearing storefronts in the boroughs. They’ve published photography books and encourage exploration on social media.

They’re helping save a large sign at Palomba Academy of Music in the Bronx.

The business on East Gun Hill Road announced its closing after 63 years.

The American Sign Museum in Cincinnati has agreed to showcase it.

Neighbors are trying to raise $5,000 to ship it to Ohio.

Click here to view the Kickstarter campaign.