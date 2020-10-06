Neighbors and businesses review new rules for areas with increasing COVID cases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Some areas of New York City can no longer have outdoor or indoor dining and only essential businesses can be open.

Mass gatherings have been prohibited in those area where coronavirus cases have spiked.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has the authority to issue new restrictions. In response to areas where the number of cases is increasing, he and a task force of scientists created three zones and rules that apply within them.

Click here to read the restrictions that currently apply to some areas in Brooklyn and Queens

Officials explained that the maps are drawn based on areas with the highest concentration of cases. The other zones create an area of warning and precautions.

Click here to see the maps

Many businesses and neighbors are looking through the information and the impact.

The state rules have to be in effect by Friday and are set to be in place for an estimated two weeks.