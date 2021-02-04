Museum of Natural History seeks to expand science education

NEW YORK — There’s no question that the pandemic has taken a heavy toll on employment at local schools and public colleges.

Research shows that people of color and lower-income Americans are the hardest hit when it comes to job loss. Now the American Museum of Natural History is on a mission to help recent college graduates and those looking to make a career change land on their feet.

Museum officials say they hope the Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program will inspire the next generation. The Earth Science teacher residency covers free tuition, a stipend, and books. Students also receive a master’s degree and are certified to teach upon completion.

During the 15-month long fellowship, each student completes coursework and works alongside mentors in a classroom setting. Those interest in the MAT program can visit the American Museum of Natural History to apply.