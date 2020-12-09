Museum of Natural History honors Paris agreement

NEW YORK — This month marks the fifth-year anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement.

The occasion highlights the importance of protecting our environment. Today, the American Museum of Natural History is hosting an online special event to discuss the state of the planet and the long road ahead to safeguarding our future.

The virtual event is a three-part collaboration between the American Museum of Natural History, the Mothers of Invention podcast, and the Pathway to Paris. Their aim is to inform, as well as entertain audiences with performances from artists like Patti Smith.

There are also scientists on hand to breakdown the scientific day and are dedicated to getting the word out about the negative impacts on biodiversity.

The online program will be available on the American Museum of Natural website and social media platforms.