Four 18-year-olds among 5 killed in Yonkers high-speed crash: police

YONKERS — Four 18-year-olds and a man were killed in a high-speed vehicular collision in Yonkers Tuesday night, according to police.

It happened along Riverdale Avenue near Culver Street just over the Bronx border around 9:30 p.m.

A 2009 Infiniti sedan operated by 36-year-old Devon Haywood was traveling south on Riverdale Avenue when officers attempted to stop the sedan for vehicle and traffic law violations, Yonkers police said.

The sedan appeared to pull over, then immediately accelerated at a high rate of speed down Riverdale Avenue. Police followed the vehicle, but did not engage in a high-speed pursuit, authorities said.

Haywood was still driving at an extreme rate of speed when his vehicle struck a 2006 Nissan sedan that was making a right turn onto Riverdale Avenue from eastbound Culver Street, according to police.

The collision resulted in “catastrophic damage,” police said. The force of the impact caused the Nissan to split in half.

The four occupants of the Nissan, all 18-year-old Yonkers residents, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

They were later identified as Brandon Sierra, Randy Brisbane, Tamari “TJ” Watkins, and Anthony Cruz.

Haywood was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a local trauma center where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano arrived at the scene and was briefed on the incident by authorities.

“Last night’s car accident on Riverdale Avenue was nothing short of tragic. Four young lives were cut short by the recklessness of one individual. Let this be a lesson to all who drive at excessive speeds – it not only puts your life at risk but also the innocent lives with whom you share the road. My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those lost, especially during this holiday season,” Spano said in a statement.

Yonkers Police spokesman Dean Politopoulos said Haywood had a history of reckless driving.

“This was a terrible tragedy and we mourn the loss of these four young men. Our officers are trained to assess every situation and in this case disengaged and did not pursue to avoid this exact type of outcome,” Politopoulos said in a statement Wednesday. “Our sincere condolences to the families – I cannot fathom their loss.”

A resident who lives nearby described the sound of the crash as “a very loud noise” and “unusual.”

Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 shows the impact of the crash.

