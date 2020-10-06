MTA will begin major switch work in Brooklyn

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — As riders return to the transit system in New York City, they will find improvements — and construction work.

Beginning Friday at 9:30 p.m., and continuing on the weekends through Oct. 26, crews will work on switches north of Atlantic Avenue-Barclays.

That will require changes to the D, N and R lines in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Trains will run in two sections and shuttle buses will provide a connection.

Click here for alternate routes and project information.

MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber is confidant riders will experience a better system.

“People are not used to hearing the MTA is done early and on budget. That has been the case numerous times,” he said.

Subway ridership has been around 30 to 35% of what it was. The system logged 1.8 million subway swipes on Thursday, which has been the highest since March.

The agency said crews have been able to access tracks and complete work more efficiently during the reduced ridership.

Track work and switch replacement mean fewer delays. Ten new stations have elevators, and more are planned to be in service in next few weeks.