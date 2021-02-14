MTA wants 1,000 more cops in transit system in the wake of violent attacks

NEW YORK — The MTA pleaded with New York City officials Sunday for a deployment of 1,000 NYPD officers into the subway and bus system in the wake of a series of violent attacks, including deadly stabbings.

The officers would be in addition to the surge of 500 officers announced by the NYPD on Saturday. MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye and NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg noted they’ve called for additional policing for more than a year.

“We believe the additional 500 officers you agreed to dedicate to the subway system is an important first step, which will help ease the fears of customers and the heroic transit workers who serve this city every day,” Foye and Feinberg wrote to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. “We believe more is needed, however, and so we are writing today to request an additional 1,000 NYPD officers be assigned to the Transit Bureau to patrol subways and buses immediately.”

They want officers assigned to every station and cops riding the system throughout the day and overnight.

Even though ridership is down on subways and buses, felony assaults spiked 26.5 percent, MTA officials said.

“Every single one of these occurrences is one too many,” Foye and Feinberg wrote.

In recent weeks, several passengers were slashed on trains and in subway stations. A woman was pushed onto the tracks in the Bronx. An MTA bus driver was hit and knocked out with a two-by-four when he confronted a passenger who had just spit on him.

Mayor de Blasio said Saturday that he would not tolerate violence on the subway.

“Safe and reliable transit is critical to our city’s recovery, and we’ll continue to do all we can to keep our subways safe for straphangers across the five boroughs,” de Blasio said.

