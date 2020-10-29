MTA to utilize WhatsApp to communicate to riders

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The MTA is going to use messaging platform WhatsApp to communicate with transit riders.

The app is allowing riders to directly access customer services on trains and buses. It also uses Google Translate, allowing the MTA’s digital communications staff to talk to customers in 108 different languages.

The program launched in August with a series of in-station signs and has been working to improve its internal process since.

“It’s absolutely imperative that all of our customers are able to communicate with us about their train or bus service in real time,” said New York City Transit Chief Customer Officer Sarah Meyer. “Millions of people follow our Twitter handles and thousands engage with us each week but expanding the number of customers we communicate with is at the core of my job and we can always reach more New Yorkers.”

The WhatsApp partnership is based off the MTA’s Twitter presence, which also allows real time communication with riders.

You can access the MTA’s WhatsApp here.