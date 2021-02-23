MTA to set up vaccination site for transit workers

NEW YORK — The MTA will set up a dedicated COVID-19 vaccination site for transit workers, the transit authority announced Tuesday.

Beginning Wednesday, up to 200 transit workers each day will be able to get their shot at New York City Transit’s 130 Livingston Street location. The MTA said this will triple the number of employees who will be able to get the vaccine.

Currently, 100 transit workers a day have been getting the shot at the Javits Center.

“Our employees heroically moved this city during its most challenging hour,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye. “Today is about making sure that those efforts are honored. While over 10,000 Transit workers have already received the vaccine, we still have a long way to go as supply continues to increase and this new site will help us get shots in the arms of our employees faster. This is a great day for our workforce and for the entire city.”

The vaccination center is open on an appointment-only basis, Wednesday through Sunday for 12 hours at a time, with 200 appointment slots for first doses available daily. Employees will receive the Pfizer vaccine at no cost.