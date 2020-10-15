MTA tests COVID-19 killing air filtration system on LIRR, Metro-North Railroad

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The MTA unveiled a pilot program Thursday of new air filtration technology that would purify air inside rail cars.

The system emits an electrical field that generates a wave of ionized particles that destroy airborne viruses, bacteria and particulate matter, including COVID-19, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. It’s being tested on the Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Rail Road.

Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi said if the pilot works, it could have benefits even after the pandemic ends.

“If the pilot proves successful, not only does this new air purification technology kill COVID-19, it kills any virus including the standard flu or bacteria that cause the common cold, and even particulate matter like diesel fumes,” Rinaldi said.

The filtration system will completely replace the air inside a rail car about once every five minutes. First it uses an electrostatic discharge to target viruses. Then it uses physical filtration to remove the charged particles and expose them to ultraviolet radiation within a self-contained unit. After that, the air is exposed to a wave of ionized particles that attack pollutants.

There was independent laboratory testing of the system, according to Rich Bowie, a vice president with Knorr Brake Company, which developed the technology.

“The combination of filtration, purification, and disinfection provides an engineered solution superior to any one of the technologies acting alone,” Bowie said. “By deploying the system, rail operators will be able to enhance safety measures beyond the cleaning regimens already put in place.”