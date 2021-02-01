MTA suspends above-ground subways; LIRR and Metro-North service end early amid snowstorm

File photo: An NYC transit worker shovels snow from a subway platform on January 23, 2016 in New York.

NEW YORK — The MTA announced early closures of multiple transit services in New York on Monday as a nor’easter slammed the region with snow and wind.

Above-ground subway service ended at 2 p.m. Monday. Below-ground trains remain in service.

MTA buses were still running, but were “subject to suspension depending on the weather,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Additionally, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North rail service ended early due to the storm.

The LIRR suspension began at 2:30 p.m. with the last trains departing between 2:30 p.m and 3:30 p.m.

As for Metro-North lines, outbound trains were suspended at 3 p.m., while inbound trains ended at 2 p.m., according to the MTA.

The service changes came as the Port Authority announced PATH train service between New Jersey and New York would shut down at 3 p.m. because of the snowstorm.

The early closures were the latest in a series of transit disruptions across the tri-state area.