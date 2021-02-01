MTA suspends above-ground subways; LIRR and Metro-North service end early amid snowstorm

NEW YORK — The MTA announced early closures of multiple transit services in New York on Monday as a nor’easter slammed the region with snow and wind.
Above-ground subway service ended at 2 p.m. Monday. Below-ground trains remain in service.
MTA buses were still running, but were “subject to suspension depending on the weather,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Additionally, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North rail service ended early due to the storm.
The LIRR suspension began at 2:30 p.m. with the last trains departing between 2:30 p.m and 3:30 p.m.
As for Metro-North lines, outbound trains were suspended at 3 p.m., while inbound trains ended at 2 p.m., according to the MTA.
NYers should also plan on road closures in Westchester and Long Island.
The service changes came as the Port Authority announced PATH train service between New Jersey and New York would shut down at 3 p.m. because of the snowstorm.
The early closures were the latest in a series of transit disruptions across the tri-state area.