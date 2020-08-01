MTA responds to video of 7 train windows smashed

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The MTA is calling a video posted to Twitter of a 7 train with its windows smashed “criminal behavior.”

The video was posted to Twitter by a transit operator Saturday who said he’d never seen so many broken windows.

In all my years as a #TrainOperator I have never seen this many broken windows on 1 train @danrivoli @ClaytonGuse @JMartinezNYC pic.twitter.com/SGgat5DVQ4 — Gomez (@TripleG_RTO) July 31, 2020

The MTA responded to the video in a statement Saturday.

“This is criminal behavior and it’s as dangerous as it is despicable,” NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg said. “Cowards breaking subway windows have no respect for fellow NYers and no concern about endangering their fellow riders. We will hold those responsible to the fullest extent of the law and look forward to presenting the wrongdoers with the very large bill that will be required to fix it.”