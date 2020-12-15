MTA prepares for possibility of major snowstorm as nor’easter takes aim

Commuters brave the wind and snow as they board a train at the Astoria Boulevard subway station on Jan. 3, 2014, in Queens.

NEW YORK — A major nor’easter is forecast to slam the tri-state area on Wednesday, possibly bringing a foot or more of snow to parts of the region.

The MTA held a news conference to discuss preparations for the storm as snow could impact subway, railroad and bus service.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm and asked commuters who do need to use the transit system on Wednesday or Thursday to exercise “extreme caution.”

“The MTA has comprehensive plans in place for weather events like the upcoming one so we can handle whatever comes our way,” Foye said.

The MTA has activated its 24-7 command center to monitor the storm.

Workers are prepared to spread salt and clear platforms and stairs of snow and ice. Crews are also on standby to clear downed trees and branches from railroad tracks, if necessary, according to Foye.

Check MTA.info for real-time service updates.

Interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg said they are preparing for a “Plan 5” event, which indicates the agency’s highest level of snowfall.

Feinberg said NYC Transit, which operates subways and buses in the city, is ready for the storm but warned that some service changes are possible.

“If we have to limit service in some sections of the system, particularly on our 220 miles of outdoor track, we’re ready to do that so we can avoid stranding trains,” Feinberg said. “And we will restore service as soon as possible.”

Buses, meanwhile, are being outfitted with tire chains and 35 “snow fighters” will be deployed to routes with known high traffic areas.

Feinberg said they want to avoid suspending bus service “at all costs,” but safety is the top priority.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm watches for much of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. The watches will begin Wednesday afternoon and last through Thursday afternoon.

A more serious winter storm warning was issued for several New Jersey counties, including Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren. The warning runs from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.

The exact track of the storm is not definite, as of Tuesday morning, but the potential exists for a large amount of snowfall across the area.

If the storm moves a little further south, everyone gets snow. If it moves a little more north, most get rain.

