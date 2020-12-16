MTA passes 2021 budget but says no federal aid would lead to 40% cuts in service, 9,400 jobs lost

NEW YORK — The MTA passed their 2021 budget on Wednesday, though in a press release the transit agency argued that much will depend on any support they get from the federal government

The budget plan that passed Wednesday assumes they’ll be getting $4.5 billion in federal aid in 2021 and makes clear that without it, the MTA board will have to cut service by 40% across subways, buses and Staten Island rail and 50% across the LIRR and Metro-North. No specific lines or routes mentioned yet for cuts.

The toll taken by a lack of federal aid would go beyond just service cuts, the MTA says. If they don’t get that money, there’d need to be 9,400 layoffs and the MTA’s capital plan will remain on hold.

“We are closely monitoring events in Washington and will revise the budget and prepare necessary actions, depending on what our federal leaders deliver,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye. “Congress should stay in session until passing a COVID relief bill that includes funding for public transportation. The MTA continues to face a once-in-100-year fiscal tsunami and this is without a doubt one of the most difficult budgets in agency history, with devastating deficits projected.

The MTA was only able to balance the budget by borrowing from the federal reserve. The money in federal aid would merely balance their 2021 budget and wouldn’t address a long-term plan, with $8 billion in deficits due through 2024.

“The MTA continues to face the worst financial crisis in history and was able to close our budget deficit for 2021 with 2020 deficit borrowing and the assumption we will receive $4.5 billion from the federal government,” said MTA Chief Financial Officer Bob Foran. “If Washington does not come through, our budget will be in free fall — and that does not even account for significant out-year budget gaps we are facing in 2022, 2023 and 2024. There will be hard choices ahead.”

The agency claims they have already taken aggressive measures to cut costs internally, including reducing overtime, consulting contracts and other non-personnel expense reductions. Agencies have already begun implementing these savings, which are now projected to reduce expenses by $259 million in 2020, $601 million in 2021, $498 million in 2022, $466 million in 2023 and $461 million in 2024. These are on top of $2.8 billion in annual recurring cost savings achieved by the agency over the past several years.