MTA ‘outrage’ at FEMA changes to emergency support funding

NEW YORK — MTA Chairman Patrick Foye wrote a letter to FEMA Administrator Peter T. Gaynor expressing “outrage” at the decision by the agency to change the rules to provide funding for those who apply, which includes the MTA.

The policy change ends funding for things like cleaning subways and schools, according to critics. You can read the new rules here.

“I am writing to express my outrage at the reckless decision by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to change the rules for critical emergency support for applicants, including the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, resulting in a significant loss of funding for essential pandemic-related public safety spending,” writes Foye.

Foye also calls the change in policy “baffling” given what he calls the MTA’s “industry-leading” response to the coronavirus pandemic. Foye says the MTA has been aggressive in disinfecting subways and buses, stockpiling PPE and temperature and health screenings.

“Abruptly shifting this guidance now, during an ongoing, federally-declared public health emergency and worldwide pandemic, is completely irresponsible and will only increase the heavy burden on states and the MTA at a time when local resources are already historically strained to the bone, as you well know,” added Foye.

The change, which goes into effect Sept. 15, comes as kids prepare for a return to schools. A FEMA official said the Department of Health and Human Services would provide up to 125 million cloth masks to states for distribution to schools.

When the policy change was announced, Foye said the message from Washington to MTA customers and employees was clear: “drop dead.”

“With this action, the federal government seems intent on starving the economic lifeblood of not just New York, but the nation at a time when the MTA is simply trying to keep people safe during the worst pandemic in a century,” Foye said.

Foye cited the MTA’s overall COVID-related expenses are up to half a billion dollars in 2020 alone and “similarly substantial” projected for the next four years.

“They are inextricably linked to the pandemic and efforts to minimize public health risk during this critical time, and would not be necessary otherwise. Denying that public health reality smacks of not only ignorance but incompetence.”

Foye also recognized FEMA’s work in helping New York recover from September 11, Hurricane Floyd and Superstorm Sandy.

“But by slashing aid to New York and other states now, you are sending a clear message that you are prioritizing politics over public safety,” he added. “The MTA’s heroic workforce assumed personal risk every day throughout this pandemic to keep the New York metropolitan region– and its vital economy– moving forward. More than 130 members of the MTA family have tragically lost their lives since March; by cutting off one of our most critical avenues of support to provide adequate PPE, FEMA is sending a message that their heroic work throughout the pandemic is unimportant.”

He ended by insisting FEMA deliver on the MTA’s request for $125 million in aid and a request to reverse the policy changes, as well as a 100% federal cost share for all FEMA assistance under President Trump’s emergency declaration.