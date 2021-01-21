MTA monitors service and finances

NEW YORK — Instead of voting on new fares at the January monthly board meeting Thursday morning, the MTA delayed fare increases for several months.

They’ll talk tolls in February.

MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye says no decision has been made about tolls. He did announce that the resident discount will remain for drivers who live on Staten Island and in the Rockaways.

Vehicle travel has returned to about 80 to 90% of what it was on MTA crossings. The agency still faces deficits in the billions. They have hope for additional federal support.

The state is also seeking funding and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has described best and worst case scenarios.

“It will depend on the extent to the federal aid. There’s reason to be optimistic,” Foye said.

Transit advocates say the state must also fund transit and not shift or reduce money because of federal support.

Schedule adjustments are made to efficiently use resources based on ridership.

But planners do not want to cause overcrowding. Railroad schedules have been revised and data from subways and buses is always being reviewed.

The overnight shutdown of the subway, supplemented by additional bus service, will continue. Leaders of the transit agency says the closure also allows for around-the-clock disinfecting and cleaning of cars and buses.