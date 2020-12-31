MTA milestone: OMNY rollout to be completed Thursday

NEW YORK CITY — The MTA is marking a historic milestone with the completion of the rollout of their OMNY “Tap and Go” system.

With OMNY now in place across all five boroughs of New York City, the MTA is set to activate the system in the last subway stop in Brooklyn on Thursday.

OMNY Executive Director Al Putre spoke with the PIX11 Morning News all about what OMNY does and will do in the future, including when it could fully replace the MetroCard.

Plus, Putre explained why New Yorkers should start using the new touch-less system sooner rather than later.

