MTA approves additional rules of conduct

NEW YORK — The code is conduct is official.

Some new regulations were announced at the end of April as the MTA prepared for overnight closures. Board members approved the language at the monthly board meeting.

The use of wheeled carts larger than 30 inches is prohibited on subways, commuter trains and in stations and terminals. Maximum time limits are now in place for remaining in the paid fare zone.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye describes them as a matter of safety.

“The rules are targeted at minimizing health risk to customers and employees,” he said.

Advocates for the homeless call on the city and state to work together on a real plan.

Giselle Routhier is the Policy Director at Coalition for the Homeless

“Homeless New Yorkers use subways and buses for transportation just like anyone else. Some take refuge in the transit system for the simple reason that they have nowhere better or safer to go. Targeting, harassing, and criminalizing these vulnerable New Yorkers in the MTA system will only exacerbate suffering during a global pandemic,” she said in a statement emailed to PIX11 News.

NYPD and MTA Police have had an outreach program in place since the overnight closures began.

Also during the meeting, MTA Chairman Foye acknowledged a straphanger who helped detain a suspect in an act of vandalism that derailed a train on Sunday.

Rikien Wilder saw a man put apiece of metal on the tracks causing the train to derail at 14th Street in Manhattan.

“It angered me a little bit because he seem to get some joy out of directing the train and potentially harming people. My adrenalin kicked in,” he said.

He was presented with a big MetroCard and a year of unlimited rides.

Officials also discussed the financial situation and renewed their call for $12 billion in federal funding to keep the system operational through 2021.

Specific details on possible service cuts and fare and toll hikes were not outlined yet.