Majority of flights canceled at LaGuardia, JFK and Newark airports as nor’easter slams tri-state

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 26: Passengers look at flight status at Laguardia Airport on January 26, 2015 in New York City.

The majority of flights at New York City airports had been canceled by noon Monday as a major snowstorm ramped up across the region.

LaGuardia Airport announced on Twitter that airline carriers had called off all commercial flights for the day. The announcement came minutes after the airport said all flight activity had been suspended due to the storm.

Earlier in the morning, Kennedy Airport said on Twitter that 83% of Monday’s flights had been canceled and that additional cancellations were expected as the day progressed.

Over in New Jersey, Newark Liberty Airport tweeted that about 75% of flights had been canceled, with additional cancellations possible.

Newark Airport also announced their AirTrain service was shut down in full due to the weather conditions. Free shuttle bus service will be provided to help get passengers to terminals and parking.

The airports all advised travelers to contact their airlines directly to find out more information before heading to the airport.