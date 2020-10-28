More than half of fire deaths in NYC happened in places without working smoke alarms; check your batteries this weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — When you “fall back,” remember to check the batteries, too.

The FDNY is reminding New Yorkers to change the batteries in their smoke alarms when you set your clocks back for the end of daylight saving time this weekend.

So far in 2020, 50 New Yorkers have died in fires; in 64% of those, there were not working some alarms inside the home, officials said.

Don’t have a working smoke alarm? Fire officials recommend getting a 10-year battery combination smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector for each level of your home.

There should also be a working smoke alarm in any area where someone sleeps.

The FDNY will be holding events in all five boroughs this week to distribute smoke alarm batteries and fire safety education literature.