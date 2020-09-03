This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — More than 60 percent of New York restaurants could close by the end of the year, according to a new survey.

The New York State Restaurant Association survey of 1,042 restaurateur, released Thursday, found that 63.6 percent of restaurants said they are likely or somewhat likely to close by the end of the year without some form of financial relief. The industry could collapse, NYSRA President and CEO Melissa Fleischut warned.

“These recent survey results illustrate just how dire the financial situation has become for most restaurants, and it shows how critical it is that elected officials understand the urgency of the situation,” Fleischut said.

NYSRA members said they need a relief package at the federal and state levels to stay open. They said commercial rent relief and the resumption of indoor dining in New York City could help stave off closure, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he won’t allow New York City to resume indoor dining until the city comes up with a plan to monitor restaurants and ensure they’re following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“Governor Cuomo’s leadership during these difficult times on issues such as alcohol to go and outdoor dining has provided a lifeline for our members in the past few months, but it’s not enough,” Fleischut said. “We are now asking the governor, the state Legislature and those at the federal level to simply help us survive. Without further assistance, the restaurant industry as we know it could be gone in a New York minute.”