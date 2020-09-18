More retroactive unemployment benefits start being paid out in New York State this week

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The New York State Department of Labor announced Friday, a final round of retroactive unemployment benefits will be paid out beginning this week. This will give those folks, who received unemployment benefits an extra $300 per week.

This latest round of unemployment cash is being paid out with money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“This round of funding provides three additional weeks of Lost Wages Assistance benefits, paid retroactively for the weeks ending August 23rd, August 30th, and September 6th,” according to a press release from the State. “New Yorkers will begin to receive these payments next week.”

The Department of Labor says its paid out almost $2 billion in Lost Wages Assistance to 2.26 million New Yorkers this week, “representing retroactive payments of $300 for the weeks ending August 2nd, 9th, and 16th.”

In total, the state has paid out $44.5 billion in unemployment benefits, a result of COVID-19.

The department says this is more than 21 years worth of benefits paid out in six months.

“While plagued with administrative roadblocks, the federal lost wages assistance program is now finally providing unemployed families with much needed support — and it is unconscionable for the Federal government to once again cut Americans off from this support,” State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. “Leaders in Washington D.C. must pass a comprehensive package that supports unemployed families and the state and local governments that are hurting from this pandemic. Anything less is simply unacceptable.”

The state says an estimated 2.3 million New Yorkers are eligible for the second round of retroactive payments.

New Yorkers who are pre-qualified for the second round of LWA benefits or who must certify and submit their certification by 5pm on Tuesday, September 22nd, will receive their payments next week. Those who submit their certification at a later date will be paid on a rolling basis.

