More NYPD officers to work weekends amid uptick in shootings: sources

NEW YORK CITY — The NYPD is trying to combat a spike in gun violence by shifting more officers to work weekends, when overnight shootings have become increasingly regular, according to law enforcement sources.

The schedule changes will apply to uniformed officers under the rank of sergeant, the sources said.

Only one-third of those officers will continue to be scheduled off on both weekend days. Another one-third will be shifted to a Sunday through Thursday schedule and the remaining officers will work Tuesday through Saturday, sources said.

The changes are expected to go into effect by the end of this month, sources said.

Shooting incidents in the city have skyrocketed in 2020 compared to recent years. There has been an 82% increase in the number of shootings so far this year compared to the same time period in 2019, according to NYPD data.

This past weekend was no exception, with police responding to over 30 shootings citywide, per the NYPD.

In the Bronx, a 25-year-old mother of three was fatally shot in the head Saturday morning, police said. The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspected shooter.

Patrick Lynch, the president of the Police Benevolent Association, a union that represents most rank-and-file officers, condemned city officials for reallocating NYPD resources during the uptick in shootings.

“This unprecedented deployment shows how dire the situation on the street has become,” Lynch said in a statement responding to the weekend schedule changes. “Our elected leaders are busy stripping resources from the NYPD in the middle of a crime wave, and yet they’re asking cops to sacrifice more to help right the ship. We are at the breaking point.”