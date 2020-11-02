Monthly COVID-19 cases in NY have doubled in 4 weeks

NEW YORK — Just under 50,000 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in October, roughly double the number who got the virus in September, state officials said.

The increase mirrored one that has happened across the U.S. and in other nations this autumn as people have relaxed their guard against the disease and returned to school and other indoor activities.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that the rise in New York has been slower than in some other states, but he cautioned that there are “danger signs all around us.”

