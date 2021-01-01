Monsey stabbing suspect still unfit a year after NY attack

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Monsey stabbing suspect Grafton Thomas

Alleged attacker Grafton Thomas leaves court in cuffs after facing a judge for charges including attempted murder in connection to five people stabbed at a rabbi's home during a Hanukkah celebration Saturday night in Monsey, New York.

NEW YORK — A federal judge has ordered a hearing to decide whether to civilly commit the man charged with stabbing five people with a machete at a suburban New York Hanukkah celebration in 2019.

A recent psychiatric evaluation found Grafton Thomas remains unfit to stand trial after months of hospitalization at a federal facility in Missouri, where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Seibel ruled last week that an evidentiary hearing is needed to determine whether additional hospitalization would likely restore Thomas’ mental fitness.

His attorneys asked Seibel to dismiss the federal charges and civilly commit him.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

NYC Mayoral candidates have raked in campaign cash

Medical expert delivers powerful Floyd testimony

Mets fans hold 'vaccinated-only' Opening Day watch party

7-year-old boy killed when fire tears through Newark townhouse: officials

Budget complete, focus shifting back to Cuomo scandals, including nursing homes

Mets home opener: Fans return to Citi Field Thursday for first time since 2019

Brooklyn Cyclones gear up for 20th anniversary season

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say

@PIX11News on Twitter