Mom of pepper-sprayed 9-year-old says Rochester officers should be fired

In this still frame from a Rochester Police Department body-camera video on Jan. 29. 2021, a 9-year-old girl is handcuffed in a police cruiser after police used pepper spray on her as she screamed for her father.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The mother of a 9-year-old girl who was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by Rochester police said the officers involved should be fired.

Elba Pope’s attorneys have filed a notice of claim with the city, which maintains her right to sue. The notice of claim alleges “infliction of emotional distress, assault, battery, excessive force, false arrest and unlawful imprisonment,” PIX11 sister station WROC reported.

Public outrage has been high since body camera footage released Sunday showed officers restraining and scolding the girl, who was screaming for her father.

The city of Rochester suspended the officers on Monday pending the completion of an internal investigation.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday her office was “looking into” what happened. She called the incident “deeply disturbing and wholly unacceptable.”