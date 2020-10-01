Mobile mammogram bus helps during breast cancer awareness month

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off October 1.

Women are being encouraged to get their mammogram. But if you can’t make it to a doctor’s office, there’s a mobile mammography bus that could be headed to your neighborhood. It makes getting your yearly checkup simple and convenient.

Project renewal is the organization behind the ScanVan. It’s a state-of-the-art, 40-foot-long van that travels to more than 240 locations. They recently set up the breast health clinic at the Copiague Library on Long Island to make it easy for women to get their mammograms.

The Project Renewal ScanVan offers the free service to thousands of women, from ages 40 and up annually regardless of their health insurance status. While there’s no doubt that early detection saves lives, this year has led to some challenges brought on by the pandemic. According to the nonprofit, breast cancer screenings decreased by 94% nationwide compared to prior years because of COVID-19

Now they’re looking to change that by encouraging more women to get screened.

For more information on how to set up an appointment with the ScanVan, you can e-mail Scanvan@projectrenewal.org or call them at 646.415.7932