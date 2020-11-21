12-year-old Connecticut boy found after going missing in the Bronx: NYPD

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A 12-year-old Connecticut boy has been found after he was reported missing in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

The boy was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Unionport Road near the Metropolitan Oval in Parkchester, according to police.

Authorities requested the public’s help in locating the boy on Saturday.

Police said early Sunday he was found safe.

