Minimum wage increases a relief for workers in NY, NJ, but a worry for business owners

NEW YORK — Minimum wages are set to raise in states across the country with the new year and while that’s good news for many low-wage workers, it’s also another hurdle for small business owners.

The new minimum wages are part of previously-scheduled, annual increases. In New York City, the minimum wage has been $15 for several years. Outside of the city, wages have been gradually raised to eventually hit that benchmark.

Minimum wage was raised to $14 an hour in Westchester and Long Island on Thursday. It was raised to $12.50 in the rest of the state.

New Jersey workers will also get a dollar more, bringing their hourly rate to $12

Some workers said they really need the increase. Zack Imou, who works at the Stop 20 Diner off of Hempstead Turnpike on Long Island, said 2020 was the hardest year of his life.

“The people work hard and deserve more money,” he said Thursday.

Imou, who’s a manager at the diner, said they’ve struggled to keep up with bills throughout the pandemic.

“We try to bring the people to work, help pay them pay their bills too,” he said. “One dollar gonna count, gonna be a little in trouble – hopefully this finish soon and we gonna be back to work and be happy.”