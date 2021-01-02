Minimum wage increase, new sick leave law in effect in NY

ALBANY, N.Y.— The minimum wage is going up in New York in 2021, and a new sick leave law is coming into effect.

Employees at most businesses can start using sick days that the new law allowed them to start accruing in September.

The rate is one hour for every 30 hours worked. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office says about 1.3 million New Yorkers didn’t have access to paid sick leave before the law.

Also, the hourly minimum wage is now $14 an hour in Long Island and Westchester and $12.50 in the rest of the state.