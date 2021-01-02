Minimum wage increase, new sick leave law in effect in NY

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Good Samaritan returns wallet left on plane, adds money to it just because

ALBANY, N.Y.— The minimum wage is going up in New York in 2021, and a new sick leave law is coming into effect.

Employees at most businesses can start using sick days that the new law allowed them to start accruing in September.

The rate is one hour for every 30 hours worked. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office says about 1.3 million New Yorkers didn’t have access to paid sick leave before the law.

Also, the hourly minimum wage is now $14 an hour in Long Island and Westchester and $12.50 in the rest of the state.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

L.I. Rep. Lee Zeldin talks run for NY governor, anti-Cuomo campaign ad

Friday deadline to opt into in-person learning in NYC

DMX's manager: Rapper still on life support

Enjoyable, partly cloudy Friday before chance of rain this weekend

NYC independent pharmacies warn of closures during pandemic

Police search for answers in death of twin infants

Vaccinations are on the rise -- and so are cases

Mr. G's (early) weekend forecast

Bronx poet -- and her mother -- write prose with a purpose

@PIX11News on Twitter