Millions of Americans still plan to travel Labor Day Weekend

NEW YORK — By planes, trains and automobiles, millions of Americans are traveling this Labor Day weekend.

Vacationers are tired of being cooped up at home and trying to get in that one last gasp of summer in a year that has been anything but normal, or ordinary. But it is the summer of COVID and there are growing concerns about mass gatherings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, shared a Labor Day warning.

“We don’t want to see a surge on the, any circumstances, but particularly as we go on the other side of Labor Day and enter into the fall, we want to go into that with a running start in the right direction,” said Fauci. “We don’t want to go into that with another surge that we have to turn around again.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio also shared a warning Thursday.

“My number one message, if you don’t have to go to one of those states, please don’t,” said de Blasio. “If you do go to one of those states or come from one of those states, you have to quarantine, nothing to discuss. It’s the law.”

Dr. Fauci fears a repeat of Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends. The nation saw a spike in coronavirus cases after those summer holidays and in the aftermath of crowded, so-called super-spreader events.

Experts warn that people should limit the size of gatherings and stay outdoors as much as possible.

“We don’t want to see a repeat of the surges that we have seen following of the holiday weekends,” adds Fauci.

Lee Abbamonte has visited every country. He’s now an industry expert who follows trends. He’s flown regularly since May and says air travel is coming back to life.

“There’s no question we’re seeing an uptick,” said Abbamonte. “You’re getting deals now so take it but just be as safe as possible.”

He also offers tips.

“Choose your seat properly, choose the airlines that block out middle seats,” said Abbamonte. “Get picky about where you sit, about what time of day you fly, even which day you fly.”

Abbamonte suggests downloading the app from the airline you’re flying to make it easier to check your seat assignment, and change it if you need to. Additionally, be sure to check the quarantine rules in the state you’re traveling to and remember when you return home to New York, you’ll likely have to isolate.

He says the most popular destinations are the ones accepting New Yorkers without needing to quarantine.

“I think road trips have never been more popular, especially in the northeast because you can really travel freely around the New England states,” said Abbamonte. “Also, places like Colorado and the big sky country state Montana, where you can avoid quarantine. I think a lot of people are going there and getting in touch with nature, or playing golf or just doing some safe social distancing activities to get some exercise and basically get out of the city.”

Also this week, Delta and American are the latest major carriers to scrap their ticket change fees, joining United Airlines and others. It’s an obvious attempt to win over customers by an industry that has taken a huge hit from the pandemic.

“The airport they’re empty, the planes are pretty empty,” said Abbamonte. “The airlines will actually text you and say the plane has been disinfected. You get on the plane, they give you a sanitary wipe and other types of safety precautions. It’s actually been very pleasant.”