Metro-North worker arrested for taking part in Capitol breach: officials

Metro-North Railroad employee William Pepe was photographed taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach in Washington, D.C., federal authorities said.

NEW YORK — Authorities arrested a Metro-North employee who called out of work, claiming to be sick, and took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, federal officials said.

William Pepe is expected to appear before a judge in White Plains federal court Wednesday afternoon.

The MTA suspended Pepe without pay after photos surfaced purportedly showing him inside the Capitol during the violent siege by supporters of President Donald Trump that left five people dead.

The MTA’s security department said last week it would make Pepe’s contact information available to the FBI and confirmed he was one of the individuals in photos distributed of the people involved in the breach.

The transit authority has 30 days under their collective bargaining agreement to commence a company trial and file internal charges against Pepe, a laborer at Metro-North’s Brewster rail yard.

He was expected to be charged by the MTA with improperly charging his absence on Jan. 6 to sick leave.

A spokesman for the MTA told PIX11 News on Wednesday the transit authority continues to cooperate with federal officials in their investigation and prosecution of those involved with the Capitol riot.

“Participation in the riot which resulted in deadly violence at the Capitol last week was abhorrent to the values of the MTA and New Yorkers, and those who attacked that symbol of American democracy disqualified themselves from working for the People of New York,” the spokesman said. “Mr. Pepe is entitled to due process and was suspended last week as part of that process.”

