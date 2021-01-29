Proud Boy Metro-North employee indicted for role in Capitol breach

Metro-North Railroad employee William Pepe was photographed taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach in Washington, D.C., federal authorities said.

NEW YORK — A Metro-North employee who called out of work, claiming to be sick, and took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 now faces federal charges, officials said Friday.

William Pepe, 31, was indicted in federal court in the District of Columbia on charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, unlawfully entering restricted buildings or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in restricted buildings or grounds. He was charged alongside 43-year-old Rochester man Dominic Pezzola.

Pezzola and Pepe are members of the Proud Boys, according to the indictment. The Proud Boys are self-described as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.”

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that Proud Boys members often wear the colors yellow and black, as well as other apparel adorned with Proud Boys-related logos and emblems. Both Pepe and Pezzola are alleged to possess tactical vests branded with the Proud Boys logo and have attended various Proud Boys gatherings and protests.

Officials accuse Pepe and Pezzola of “engag[ing] in a conspiracy to obstruct, influence, impede, and interfere with law enforcement officers engaged in their official duties in protecting the U.S. Capitol and its grounds on Jan. 6.”

It is also alleged that Pezzola and Pepe took actions to evade and render ineffective the protective equipment deployed by Capitol Police in active riot control measures, including actions to remove temporary metal barricades erected by the Capitol Police for the purpose of controlling access to the Capitol Grounds, and the stealing and purloining of property belonging to Capitol Police.

The two men are also accused of confronting a police officer who tried to control the crowd, ripping away his riot shield, while the officer was engaging with people who had gathered illegally in the west plaza of the Capitol.

The MTA suspended Pepe without pay after photos surfaced purportedly showing him inside the Capitol during the violent siege by supporters of President Donald Trump that left five people dead on Jan. 6.

The MTA’s security department said the week of the breach it would make Pepe’s contact information available to the FBI and confirmed he was one of the individuals in photos distributed of the people involved in the breach.

The transit authority has 30 days under their collective bargaining agreement to commence a company trial and file internal charges against Pepe, a laborer at Metro-North’s Brewster rail yard.

He was expected to be charged by the MTA with improperly charging his absence on Jan. 6 to sick leave.

PIX11 News’ Lauren Cook also contributed to this story.