Members of Congress from NYC detail Capitol riot experience, call for Trump’s removal

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporter of President Donald Trump protest as U.S. Capitol Police officers shoot tear gas at demonstrators outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — New York City’s congressional delegation and Mayor Bill de Blasio joined together Saturday to condemn the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and call for President Donald Trump’s removal from office.

Reps. Carolyn Maloney, Hakeem Jeffries, Nydia Velázquez, Adriano Espaillat, and Jamaal Bowman spoke about their experiences at the Capitol during the violent riot carried out by Trump supporters during a news conference on the steps of City Hall.

The lawmakers also discussed the Democratic Caucus’ plan to remove Trump from office.

Democrats in Congress are swiftly laying plans to impeach Trump and ensure an “unhinged” commander-in-chief can do no further damage in his remaining days in office.

They are trying to send a message to the nation, and the world, that mob violence inspired by a White House will not stand.

This after the shocking siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters left five dead.

Some Republicans are joining, saying Trump must go.

Impeachment proceedings could begin in a matter of days. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she also has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing Trump from ordering a nuclear strike in his final days.

