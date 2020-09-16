Meet Michael King, the NYPD’s new head of Special Victims Unit

Local News

by: , Veronica Rosario

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Most people hear “SVU” and think of the long-running crime drama on television, but the NYPD unit is real and has a new leader.

Only in his new role for about three weeks, Deputy Inspector Michael King was recently named the new commander of the NYPD’s Special Victims Division.

King spoke with PIX11’s Dan Mannarino about his unique background as a registered forensic nurse.

Plus, the 20-year NYPD veteran also spoke on the care and passion he said is common in his department, saying it’s similar to the dedication you see on the famous TV show.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

@PIX11News on Twitter