Meet Dr. Dave Chokshi, NYC’s new health commissioner

NEW YORK — New York City’s new health commissioner was abruptly appointed Tuesday after Dr. Oxiris Barbot’s unexpected resignation.

That sudden resignation Tuesday followed months of bubbling tensions with the mayor over the city’s handling of the coronavirus.

Thursday, Dr. Chokshi, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about how he feels taking the reins of the NYC Health Department in the middle of the pandemic.

Plus, Chokshi reflected on the city’s early response to the virus, and shares the important steps New Yorkers must take to keep the numbers down.

Chokshi, a primary care physician at Bellevue Hospital and associate professor at the NYU School of Medicine, has served in leadership roles at NYC Health + Hospitals over the past six years.