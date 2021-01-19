Mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK — New York City mayoral candidate and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be conducting campaign activities at home for the next week or so after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

“This morning, we learned that a member of the campaign staff received a positive result on a rapid COVID test,” the Yang campaign said in a statement. “Since that time, Andrew has tested negative and is not experiencing any symptoms.”

The most recent event the campaign staffer attended was an outdoor event on Sunday, according to the campaign.

“In keeping with New York State guidelines, Andrew will conduct all campaign activities remotely for the next eight days. He will not resume in-person events until he receives a negative PCR test after that period,” the statement continued.

The Yang campaign has also begun the contact tracing process to notify anyone else who may have been close to the staffer who tested positive and said that staffers who have to participate in in-person activities get tested weekly.