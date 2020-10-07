Mayor wants to rezone parts of Manhattan for affordable housing

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOWER MANHATTAN — Mayor Bill de Blasio revealed his vision to re-zone the Lower Manhattan neighborhoods of NoHo and SoHo, clearing the way for more retail and as many as 800 affordable housing units.

“SoHo, NoHo you’re talking about an area that has very little affordable housing,” the Mayor explained “We have an opportunity here to create affordable housing to bring to an area that has been upper income, a greater mix of New Yorkers, and create more balance, which is something I believe in fundamentally.”

Citizens Housing Planning Council praised the initiative. Executive Director Jessica Katz told PIX11 News she believes the announcement is “City Hall saying that they are willing to put the same amount of energy into rezoning a wealthy largely white high income neighborhood in central Manhattan, with the same kind of fervor that they were, that they were looking to apply towards housing in other neighborhoods.”

Longtime resident and SoHo Alliance Director Sean Sweeney explained “we want affordable housing, but we don’t want affordable housing the way that de Blasio has been positioning it.”

“They would be 75%, super luxury condos with a small amount of affordable housing set aside,” Andrew Berman of Village Preservation said. “That’s not a great way to create affordable housing.”

A public forum will be held later this month to allow residents to voice their input on the mayor’s proposal.